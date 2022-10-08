Trump: Conservative Victories Worldwide Prove ‘Great Movement’ Is Defeating Globalist Elites

Former President Donald Trump told Breitbart News that recent victories by conservatives in Brazil, Italy, Sweden, Hungary and more are proof that the “great movement” he started in 2016 is spreading around the world and defeating the globalist elites.

“The whole thing is a great movement that’s taken place and now it’s happening all over the world,” Trump said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “It’s a very simple movement: Give us borders, give us safe streets, we don’t want crime, give us good education, give us dignity and give us respect as a nation. It’s not complicated.”

Asked if he thinks these massive wins against globalism are foreshadowing an upcoming American victory against the radical left, Trump said, “I think it is.”

“They saw what happened to me, they saw what happened to our country and now they’re comparing it to what’s happening with the Biden administration,” Trump said. “We had no inflation. We had the hottest economy ever in the history of the world prior to the virus coming in. Then I built it back up a second time. The stock market was higher than just before the virus coming in. They saw what we did and they saw the movement. It really became big. We started it—and it became very big. It’s happening here again. It’s happening now again because people see the results of the open borders and the stupidity taking place, the crime. All of the things that are happening in our country, other countries are watching.”

Breitbart report: Trump’s endorsement of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro boosted the conservative leader in the final days before his first face-off with the leftwing former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, where Bolsonaro shocked the world by far outperforming polls and holding Lula under 50 percent, forcing a runoff later this month. Bolsonaro’s performance was more than double digits better than pollsters expected—very similar to Trump’s election performances here in the United States in 2016 and 2020 where the former U.S. president far outperformed polls and expectations—and Trump expects Bolsonaro has a strong chance at victory in the runoff.

“I think he’s in great shape to win on Oct. 30,” Trump told Breitbart News. “The people that got out largely were conservatives, the ones who lost, so the votes should go to Bolsonaro.”

But the shocking performance from Bolsonaro came in the wake of Trump’s endorsement, both in a Truth Social post and a video the former U.S. president released right before the election. Trump put the Truth Social post up on Saturday night—along with releasing a video he recorded on his way to a rally in Michigan for gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon—just ahead of the election on Sunday in Brazil.

“To the people of Brazil: You have a great opportunity to reelect a fantastic leader, a fantastic man, one of the great presidents of any country in the world—President Bolsonaro,” Trump said in the video. “He’s done an absolutely incredible job with your economy, with your country. He’s respected by everybody all throughout the world. So I strongly endorse President Bolsonaro. He will hopefully be your leader for a long time—he has taken your country to great heights. And, again, your country is now respected—because of him—all over the world.”

Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, told the U.K. Daily Mail that when his father posted Trump’s video on his Instagram account it went viral. “The video was incredible,” Eduardo Bolsonaro said. “It was by far number one when you talk about foreign support for President Bolsonaro.”

Eduardo Bolsonaro also said that the notion that Trump’s influence was declining is not true. “You have a big expectation of Brazilians here that he will be again the president of the United States,” Eduardo Bolsonaro told the Daily Mail. “So his status is not the status of a regular politician.”

Trump, in his interview with Breitbart News on Tuesday, noted correctly that his domestic endorsement record “was close to 99 percent in the primaries and we’ll do great in the general elections too.”