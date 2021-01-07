Trump Committed ‘An Assault On Our Nation’ & Must Be Removed Says Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declared that President Trump must be removed, either by VP Mike Pence and the cabinet or by impeachment.

She threatened to impeach Trump a second time unless his cabinet invokes the 25th Amendment to remove him from office.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday Pelosi said: “If the vice president and the cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people.”

She continued: “I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th amendment. If the vice president and cabinet do not act the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment…. “He must be removed from office”

“While it is only 13 days left, any day can be a horror show for America.”

While she acknowledged that there were growing calls among her own membership as well as her constituents for impeachment, Pelosi is focussed on pressuring Vice President Pence and the cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him.