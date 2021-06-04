Trump: China Should Pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America for Mass Homicide They Caused

President Trump has issued a statement calling for China to pay America at least “ten trillion dollars” in reparations for the mass death and destruction caused by their Coronavirus outbreak.

“Now everyone, even the so-called ‘enemy,’ are beginning to say that President Trump was right about the China virus coming from the Wuhan Lab. The correspondence between Dr. Fauci and China speaks too loudly for anyone to ignore,” the statement said.

“China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!”

INBOX – Trump: "China should pay Ten Trillion Dollars to America, and the World, for the death and destruction they have caused!" pic.twitter.com/mnDIkHidi1 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 3, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The New York Post reported on Thursday that “Dr. Anthony Fauci rushed to China’s defense in two separate interviews — claiming the theory that COVID-19 leaked from a Wuhan laboratory is ‘far out’ and that Americans should refrain from ‘pointing fingers’ at the Chinese Communist Party, despite earlier claims he was keeping an ‘open mind’ about the virus’ origin.”

“The idea, I think, is quite far-fetched that the Chinese deliberately engineered something so that they could kill themselves, as well as other people. I think that’s a bit far out,” he said.

Thousands of Fauci’s emails were made public this week through a Freedom of Information Act request, which revealed how he was warned that COVID may have been engineered.

The Post reports: