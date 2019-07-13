Trump Issues Challenge to Press: Find out Who Visited Epstein’s Orgy Island

President Trump has challenged investigative journalists to find out who visited child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Orgy Island.’

The billionaire pedophile, whose plane was named “Lolita Express“, regularly flew VIP elites to his private island.

Bill Clinton was a frequent flier on Epstein’s aircraft, with flight logs showing that that former president took at least 26 flights on the plane.

President Trump noted that reporters focussing on outgoing Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s prosecution of Mr. Epstein should also dig into who visited the island that some have nicknamed ‘pedo island‘.

Washingtontimes.com reports: “Other people, they went all over with him,” Mr. Trump said from the White House lawn. “They went to his island and all over the place. He was very well known in palm his island — whatever his island was, wherever it is, I was never there. Find out the people that went to the island.”

The president also noted that Mr. Epstein was booted from his private Palm Beach, Florida, club Mar-a-Lago, Mediaite reported.

“I didn’t want anything to do with him,” Mr. Trump said. “That was many, many years ago. … I threw him out.”

Mr. Epstein was arrested in 2005 and signed a plea agreement in 2007 with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He accepted a single charge of soliciting prostitution.

The billionaire also agreed to a 30-month sentence and registered as a “Tier 1” sex offender with the U.S. Virgin Islands. He paid dozens of young girls under a federal statute providing for compensation to victims of child sexual abuse.

Federal prosecutors, however, arrested Mr. Epstein last week on new charges of sex trafficking for allegedly abusing underage girls at his homes in New York and Palm Beach.