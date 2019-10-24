Trump Campaign BEGS Twice Failed Candidate Hillary To Enter 2020 Race: ‘We Would Love It’

As rumors swirl that twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is considering a 2020 rematch with Donald Trump, the president’s campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany has begged her to enter the race.

Speaking on “Fox & Friends,” McEnany insisted that neither Hillary Clinton nor Michelle Obama pose a real threat to President Trump’s reelection chances. Then she begged Hillary to jump into the fray.

“We encourage Hillary to get back in the race,” she said, as reported by Fox News. “We would love it, so please do.”

Fox co-host Ainsley Earhardt said that the Democrat Party would be unlikely to give Hillary the nomination, given that she is now a pariah.

“There’s no way the Democratic Party would support that,” co-host Ainsley Earhardt said.

According to Amie Parnes of The Hill, the chance of Hillary making a late entrance to the 2020 race is still unlikely, despite her signaling a possible run.

“It’s Bannon-created,” Philippe Reines, Clinton’s longtime communications adviser, told The Hill. “What his ratio is between honest belief and troublemaking is hard to know. Obviously though he doesn’t have any sources.”

“The Republican Party has made such a long-term investment in obsessing about Hillary Clinton that they literally can’t stop,” said Tracy Sefl, a former Clinton 2016 campaign surrogate. “In some ways, she’s all they know. She’s the permanent Mad Libs subject matter of the GOP.”

Sources close to the twice failed candidate, however, reportedly say that she would love more than anything to take on Trump once again.

“It would be the ultimate vindication,” one source told The Hill. “Of course, she’s thought about it. But that doesn’t mean that she’s running.”

Further adding to the suspense of another doomed Hillary Clinton candidacy is an op-ed in The New York Times on Tuesday, which said that worried Democrats are hoping she might step up to the plate “at the last minute” because the other frontrunners are underwhelming.