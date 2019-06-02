RUH-ROH! Trump Calls Pro-Hillary Meghan Markle “NASTY”

President Trump has slammed pro-Hillary supporter Megan Markle as a “NASTY” woman in a bombshell interview with the British press.

Trump sat with reporters from The Sun newspaper before his scheduled trip to London next week.

Trump is set to make his first ever state visit to Britain, where he will meet with Queen Elizabeth and outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May. He will also visit France and Ireland to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

President Trump was asked about the disgusting comments Markle made about him before the election.

Trump responded in his usual no-holds-barred style, “I didn’t know she was NASTY!”

The Sun reports: Relations with Meghan are believed to be much frostier — yet Trump was generous in his praise for the new mum…

…LA—born Meghan, 37, accused him of being “misogynistic” and “divisive” during his 2016 presidential campaign.

The ex-Suits actress also pledged to vote for his rival Hillary Clinton.

Told of Meghan’s barbs by The Sun, Mr Trump insisted it was the first time he’d heard them.

He said: “I didn’t know that. What can I say? I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

When told Meghan had threatened to leave for Canada if he won in 2016, he countered: “A lot of people are moving here (to the US).”