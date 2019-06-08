Trump Calls ‘Nervous, Nasty Nancy’ A Disgrace After She Says He Should Be In Prison

President Donald Trump slammed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calling her a “disgrace” and a “disaster” for wanting to see him “in prison” rather than impeached

He said her comments to Senior Democrats during a closed-door meeting were “disgusting.”

“Nervous Nancy Pelosi is a disgrace to herself and her family for having made such a disgusting statement, especially since I was with foreign leaders overseas,” Trump tweeted on Friday while flying back from a week long trip to the United Kingdom, France and Ireland

…and have no intention of doing anything other than going on a fishing expedition to see if they can find anything on me – both illegal & unprecedented in U.S. history. There was no Collusion – Investigate the Investigators! Go to work on Drug Price Reductions & Infrastructure! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

RT reports: Democrats, the president ranted, only want to go on a “fishing expedition” to find any dirt on him, now that Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation turned up no “collusion” with Russia. Though Mueller’s report cleared Trump of conspiracy charges that have dogged the president since his 2016 election, Democrats have doubled down on calls to impeach Trump, insisting that the report showed his obstruction of justice.

Trying to bring her caucus in line, Pelosi met with leading Democrats on Tuesday and reportedly explained why she was not in favor of launching impeachment proceedings, according to Politico.

“I don’t want to see him impeached. I want to see him in prison.”

Trump’s tweets follow up on his appearance on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle on Thursday, when he called Pelosi a “nasty, vindictive, horrible person” who is “incapable of doing deals.”

“Nancy Pelosi’s a disaster, OK, she’s a disaster,” Trump said. “I think she’s a disgrace. I actually don’t think she’s a talented person. I’ve tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done.”