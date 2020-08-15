Trump Calls Kamala Harris A ‘Bad Version of Hillary’

President Trump says Sen. Kamala Harris is a “bad version” of twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, describing her as a shallow opportunist who stands for nothing.

In an interview with the New York Post Trump said “She’s a bad version of Hillary…..She’s a person that will say whatever is necessary and in the end in gets her in trouble.”

Breitbart reports: The president described Harris’s record as “terrible,” pointing to ratings proving she is the most liberal senator in Congress.

“Yet the progressives hate her,” Trump mused.

Trump’s comments echoed attacks from his campaign, which immediately branded Harris as a “phony.”

“I think she changes her policy, she changes her tune, for every race, depending on who she needs,” Trump said. “She’s a user and she’s not a talented politician.”

Trump already described Harris as “sort of a madwoman” who is “going to be a big failure” as Biden’s vice presidential nominee.

He also criticized her for mistreating his Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, during his confirmation hearings, describing her as “extraordinarily nasty.”

“She was the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful than anybody in the U.S. Senate,” Trump said.