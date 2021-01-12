Trump Calls Democrats Move To Impeach Him ‘Absolutely Ridiculous’

President Trump spoke to reporters for the first time since his supporters stormed the US Capitol last week as he traveled to an event in Texas on Tuesday.

Trump called the social media clampdown a ‘catastrophic mistake’ and also said that his speech before the US Capitol siege was ‘totally appropriate’.

“If you read my speech and many people have done……its been analyzed and people thought that what I said was totally appropriate,’ he said as he boarded Air Force One.

The president then described the plan by House Democrats to impeach him if he does not leave office as “absolutely ridiculous” and it was causing “tremendous anger” among voters

The Telegraph reports: Speaking as he boarded Marine One at the White House, Mr Trump called the second impeachment proceedings a “continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics.”

It comes after Mike Pence, the US vice president, met with Mr Trump on Monday for the first time since rioters stormed the US Capitol last week, signaling a united front as Democratic efforts to impeach Trump gain momentum.

First, the House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on a longshot bid to get Mr Pence and the cabinet to invoke the US Constitution’s 25th Amendment, which would declare Trump unfit to perform his duties and install Mr Pence as acting president. Democrats will then follow up with impeachment proceedings, including a House vote expected Wednesday.