Trump: California Recall Election Will Be Rigged by the Democrats

Democrats are planning to rig the upcoming recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former President Trump has warned.

“Well, it’s probably rigged,” Trump said on Tuesday’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight” in an interview.

Trump claims the California elections processes weighs heavily in favor of Democrats in the deep-blue state, including the same mass mail-in balloting that he believes rigged his own reelection campaign last November.

“When that happens, nobody’s going to win except these Democrats,” Trump said. WATCH:

Newsmax.com reports: Democrats, Trump said, “they’re very good” at winning elections with mail-in ballots versus the in-person vote.”

“The one thing they’re good at is rigging elections,” Trump said.

California’s recall election is a longshot for anyone, including conservative Republican pundit Larry Elder, Trump insisted. “So I predict it’s a rigged election,” Trump said. “Let’s see how it turns out.”