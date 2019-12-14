Trump: Boris Johnson MASSIVE Win ‘Harbinger for What’s Coming’ in 2020

President Trump has declared British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s historic victory in the UK election this week as a “harbinger for what’s coming” in 2020.

“I think that might be a harbinger for what’s to come in our country; it was last time,” Trump said during an Oval Office meeting with Mario Abdo Benítez, president of Paraguay.

He was referring to the 2016 Brexit vote that rocked the global elites to the core shortly before the president upended their world by beating Hillary Clinton in the election.

Johnson’s Conservative party won 365 seats in the election based on the promise of delivering Brexit and finally exiting out of the EU.

“I’m sure people will be thrilled to hear that, but a lot of people will be, actually a very big percentage of people,” Trump said, “because this was a tremendous victory last night, and it’s very interesting.”

Breitbart.com reports: Trump called Johnson a “friend of mine” and promised to work with him to develop a bilateral trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the United States.

“It’s going to be a great thing for the United States also because it means a lot of trade,” Trump said, “a tremendous amount of trade. They want to do business with us so badly.”