Donald Trump was booed at a rally in Alabama on Saturday after recommending that his supporters get vaccinated against covid.
The former president told his supporters: “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. But I recommend take the vaccines.”
As boos rang out from the audience in response, Trump added “That’s okay, that’s alright…..but I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know….”
The Mirror reports: The opposition to Trump’s remarks both in the venue and afterwards on social media display a rift between the former President and his supporters, whom he may rely on if a rumoured 2024 bid for office happens.
Democratic strategist Max Burns wrote: “Anyone looking for the edge of Trumpism just found it: Trump recommends the #COVID19 vaccine to a massive Alabama rally crowd, only to get shouted down with boos from the audience.
“Not even Donald himself can get these folks on board with the vaccine.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Trump Booed During Alabama Rally After Suggesting Supporters Get Vaccinated - August 23, 2021
- Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine Given Full Approval By FDA - August 23, 2021
- Australia: Rescue Dogs Killed By NSW Council Because Of Covid-19 Restrictions - August 22, 2021