Trump Booed During Alabama Rally After Suggesting Supporters Get Vaccinated

Donald Trump was booed at a rally in Alabama on Saturday after recommending that his supporters get vaccinated against covid.

The former president told his supporters: “I believe totally in your freedoms, I do, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. But I recommend take the vaccines.”

As boos rang out from the audience in response, Trump added “That’s okay, that’s alright…..but I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know….”

Trump advises his audience in Alabama to take the Covid vaccine pic.twitter.com/aaxQfnnxoh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 22, 2021

The Mirror reports: The opposition to Trump’s remarks both in the venue and afterwards on social media display a rift between the former President and his supporters, whom he may rely on if a rumoured 2024 bid for office happens.

Democratic strategist Max Burns wrote: “Anyone looking for the edge of Trumpism just found it: Trump recommends the #COVID19 vaccine to a massive Alabama rally crowd, only to get shouted down with boos from the audience.

“Not even Donald himself can get these folks on board with the vaccine.”