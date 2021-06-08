Trump Bombshell: ‘Watch Out Deep State – It’s Our Turn, and the Gloves Are off’ (Video)

President Trump released a bombshell video on Monday putting the ‘Deep State’ on notice and warning that their days are numbered.

In the video, Trump warns that “some very dishonest and corrupt people” have done everything possible to harm the USA:

President Trump: “As everybody knows, my family, your great country and your president have gone through a terrible ordeal by some very dishonest and corrupt people. They have done everything possible to destroy us and by so doing have very badly hurt our nation. They know what they are doing is wrong. But they put themselves far ahead of our great country. Weeks ago and again yesterday courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right. I don’t like people who use their faith for justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor, do I like people who say, “I pray for you,” when they know that that’s not so. So many people have been hurt. We can’t let that go on.”

The video then ends with with these sentences flashed on the screen:

Now it’s our turn.

Gloves are off.

WATCH: