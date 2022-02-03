Trump Blasts ‘World-Class Sleazebag’ Jeff Zucker Following His CNN Resignation

Donald Trump blasted Jeff Zucker as a ‘world-class sleazebag’ following news of his resignation from CNN on Wedensday.

Trump also insisted that Zucker’s relationship with a colleague wasn’t the only reason he resigned.

It was reported that Zucker quit over an inappropriate relationship with a staffer, but Trump says he was ‘terminated for numerous reasons’ and has called for a ‘straightening out’ of the ‘horrendous lamestream media’

In a statement, Trump said:

“Jeff Zucker, a world-class sleazebag who has headed ratings and real-news-challenged CNN for far too long, has been terminated for numerous reasons, but predominantly because CNN has lost its way with viewers and everybody else. Now is a chance to put Fake News in the backseat because there may not be anything more important than straightening out the horrendous LameStream Media in our Country, and in the case of CNN, throughout the World.

Jeff Zucker is gone—congratulations to all!“

Under Zucker, CNN’s ratings plummeted, even while it aggressively pursued the de-platforming of rival media outlets.

Trump has long called CNN ‘fake news and fought with them throughout both his campaign and his presidency. The network hyped a series of hoaxes, notably the Russia “collusion” hoax, which was later disproved by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.