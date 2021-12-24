Trump Blasts ‘Wacko’ Bette Midler After She Called West Virginia An ‘Illiterate’Red state

Donald Trump lashed out at actress Bette Midler calling her a “wacko” after she described the state of West Virginia as “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”

On Thursday evening, Trump joined others who were criticizing Midler over her Twitter rant against Senator Joe Manchin and voters in his home state of West Virginia.

Her tweet read: “What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America… is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out“

RT reports: The 76-year-old quickly issued an apology amid a torrent of criticism, stating that she had seen red, but reiterated her dislike of Manchin. She had been angered by Manchin’s opposition to the Biden administration’s social and climate spending package, which requires Republican support to make it through the 50-50 Senate.

Never one to miss an opportunity to trash-talk Midler, Trump issued a statement on Thursday slamming the “wacko” actress and noting “Midler said horrible things about the great people of West Virginia and Joe Manchin.”

“But when I say much less offensive things about her, everybody goes wild,” he claimed, adding “I love you, West Virginia.”

The former president has previously traded jibes with the Hollywood star, an enduring critic of his. In 2012, the real estate developer and TV personality labeled Midler an “extremely unattractive woman.”

In 2019, the then-president slammed Midler for sharing a fake quote about him, calling her a “washed up psycho.”

The two-time Academy Award nominee and ‘Hocus Pocus’ star has not held back in their war of words, calling Trump a “vampire” and a “short-sighted little man.”