Trump Blasts The ‘Animals & Thugs’ Destroying The Country: “They’re Communists, Marxists, RINOs & Losers!”

Former President Donald Trump blasted the Communists, Marxists, RINOs and losers for destroying the country on Sunday evening.

Earlier this year the Manhattan District Attorney’s office revived its criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged ‘hush payments’ to porn star “Stormy Daniels” and elevated the case from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Trump has denied the affair.

GWP reports: FEC expert Hans von Spakovsky told Fox News that Alvin Bragg doesn’t have the authority to prosecute a federal campaign finance violation.

“If the state charges are based on a supposed violation of federal campaign finance law, then the Manhattan DA is way off base,” he told Fox News.

Alvin Bragg is threatening to arrest Trump anyway.

“THE LEAD PROSECUTOR FOR THE CORRUPT MANHATTAN D.A.’s OFFICE WORKED AS A LAWYER FOR CROOKED HILLARY CLINTON AND HER LAW FIRM, LEFT THIS DEMOCRAT FIRM WITH OTHERS TO VOLUNTEER TO “GET DONALD TRUMP” AT THE D.A.’s OFFICE, FOR FREE. HE QUIT IN A HUFF WHEN D.A. BRAGG SAID THERE WAS NO CASE HERE. HE THEN UNETHICALLY & ILLEGALLY WROTE & PUBLISHED A BOOK ABOUT THE CASE WHILE IT WAS GOING ON. THIS IS UNHEARD OF “STUFF.” THE CASE IS NOW COMPLETELY COMPROMISED & REPORTS ARE THAT MARK POMERANTZ IS IN TROUBLE” Trump said.

“Just Out: District Attorney Alvin Bragg received in EXCESS OF ONE MILLION DOLLARS from Radical Left Enemy of “TRUMP,” George Soros. Bragg is also very close to the Clinton Campaign. Republicans and Conservatives are more UNITED than they have been in many years. Even Democrats don’t like what’s going on with the Manhattan D.A. This is a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time!” Trump said on Monday.

“REMEMBER, THE SAME ANIMALS AND THUGS THAT WOULD DO THIS TO PERHAPS 200 MILLION PEOPLE, BUT ACTUALLY ALL AMERICANS, ARE THE COMMUNISTS, MARXISTS, RINOS, AND LOSERS THAT ARE PURPOSEFULLY DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY!” Trump said on Sunday.