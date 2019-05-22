Trump Blasts Pelosi After She Accuses Him Of Masterminding A “Coverup”

President Donald Trump called an unexpected press conference to blast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who accused him of masterminding a “coverup.”

The President then canceled an infrastructure meeting with Democratic congressional leaders, saying he wouldn’t work with them while they keep him under investigation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reprters that Trump was “engaged in a coverup” because he had instructed former White House counsel Don McGahn not to testify before Congress over the Mueller investigation.

Although the Mueller report found that Trump had not colluded with Russia in the run up to the 2016 election, and found insufficient evidence of obstruction, Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-New York) has pressed for the release of an unredacted version of the report, and called on McGahn to testify

Pelosi: "We believe that the President of the United States is engaged in a coverup" pic.twitter.com/5xIGgDmzIV — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 22, 2019

RT reports: Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Trump lashed out at Pelosi, who earlier that day declared “we believe that the president of the United States is engaged in a coverup,” following a meeting with the entire Democratic caucus.

“I don’t do coverups,” the president said, before declaring the ‘Russiagate’ investigation a “takedown attempt” against him, and “the greatest hoax in history.”

The president had met with Pelosi (D-California) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) to discuss a bipartisan, $2 trillion infrastructure plan moments beforehand, but cut the meeting short.

President Trump: "I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer, Speaker Pelosi, 'I want to do infrastructure. I want to do it more than you want to do it…but you know what, you can't do it under these circumstances. So get these phony investigations over with.'" pic.twitter.com/VR7oB4GbxM — CSPAN (@cspan) May 22, 2019

“I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi that I want to do infrastructure,” he said. “But you know what, you can’t do it under these circumstances.”

“I walked into the room and I told Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi that I want to do infrastructure,” he said. “But you know what, you can’t do it under these circumstances.”

The Democratic meeting and Pelosi’s statement came after former White House counsel Don McGahn failed to show up at a House Judiciary hearing on Tuesday regarding the Mueller investigation.

The White House and President Trump insist that McGahn cannot be compelled to testify before the committee, and Trump accused the Democrats of wanting a “do over” of the Mueller probe.

Trump later re-stated his case in a series of tweets, accusing the Democrats of “tearing the United States apart” while his administration is “achieving things that have never been done before,” ending with a sarcastic thank-you to Pelosi for her prayers.

The Democratic meeting and Pelosi’s statement came after former White House counsel Don McGahn failed to show up at a House Judiciary hearing on Tuesday regarding the Mueller investigation.

The White House and President Trump insist that McGahn cannot be compelled to testify before the committee, and Trump accused the Democrats of wanting a “do over” of the Mueller probe.

Trump later re-stated his case in a series of tweets, accusing the Democrats of “tearing the United States apart” while his administration is “achieving things that have never been done before,” ending with a sarcastic thank-you to Pelosi for her prayers.