Trump Blasts Gov. Newsom Over California’s Homeless Crisis: “Feds Will Get Involved”

President Trump blasted California Governor Gavin Newsom at Christmas for doing “a really bad job of taking care of the homeless population in California.”

The President reacted Wednesday to several tweets from last week. One of them was from conservative commentator Tomi Lauren, reacting to a spin room interview at the Democrat debate in which Newsom slammed Trump over housing policy.

Governor Gavin N has done a really bad job on taking care of the homeless population in California. If he can’t fix the problem, the Federal Govt. will get involved! https://t.co/2z8zM37PUA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2019

In spin room at #DemDebate, @GavinNewsom slams Trump Administration and HUD for doing “nothing” on “housing first,” the priority to solve homelessness. pic.twitter.com/AQXRHUwZys — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) December 20, 2019

Breitbart.com reports: Breitbart News also asked Newsom about homelessness, as well as the new problem of power outages that is changing the way Californians mange their lives. New statistics released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that California’s 16.4% increase in homeless was “entirely” responsible for the nation’s overall increase of 2.7% by early 2019.

Newsom told Breitbart News: “It is an embarrassment, it is unacceptable. And we’ve got to own it, we’ve got to own up and solve it.”

However, Newsom and other Democrats in California insist the solution is more federal money for housing.

Experts argue that while housing may help, many homeless people are mentally ill or addicted to drugs, and other forms of intervention are needed, especially as some actually resist moving into permanent housing.

The Trump administration has been preparing contingency plans to invoke federal emergency powers and intervene in California’s homeless problem, perhaps by relocating homeless people to treatment centers on federal property.

Newsom did not respond to Trump’s tweet on Wednesday. He posted a tweet with photos of his family instead.