Trump Blasts Fox News; They Are Becoming Worse Than ‘Fake News CNN’

President Trump has blasted Fox News, criticizing the channel for recruiting Democrats and forgetting about their base.

In a series of tweets, Trump said that watching Fox News daytime anchors is worse than watching “low ratings Fake News CNN.”

He slammed the network for hiring Donna Brazile – the disgraced former DNC chairwoman who was caught feeding questions to Hillary Clinton during a 2016 primary debate with Bernie Sanders.

Watching @FoxNews weekend anchors is worse than watching low ratings Fake News @CNN, or Lyin’ Brian Williams (remember when he totally fabricated a War Story trying to make himself into a hero, & got fired. A very dishonest journalist!) and the crew of degenerate…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Trump tweeted: “But @FoxNews, who failed in getting the very BORING Dem debates, is now loading up with Democrats & even using Fake unsourced @nytimes as a source of information.”

…a “source” of information (ask the Times what they paid for the Boston Globe, & what they sold it for (lost 1.5 Billion Dollars), or their old headquarters building disaster, or their unfunded liability? @FoxNews is changing fast, but they forgot the people who got them there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2019

Brazile was forced to step down down from the DNC after leaked emails revealed the committee’s pro-Clinton bias during the 2016 campaign. It was revealed that Brazile used her position as a former CNN commentator to tip Clinton off about debate questions.

Impossible to believe that @FoxNews has hired @donnabrazile, the person fired by @CNN (after they tried to hide the bad facts, & failed) for giving Crooked Hillary Clinton the questions to a debate, something unimaginable. Now she is all over Fox, including Shep Smith, by far…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2019

Rt.com reports: Brazile joined Fox News as a political contributor back in March. “There’s an audience on Fox News that doesn’t hear enough from Democrats,” she said at the time.

Trump, who less than a fortnight ago congratulated Fox News on scoring big on ratings, hinted that its stellar performance would have been impossible without his own contribution.

Trump has indeed been a frequent guest on various Fox News shows and even raised some eyebrows last month when he brought non-interventionist Fox News host Tucker Carlson to his meeting with North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un while sending hawkish National Security Advisor John Bolton to Mongolia.

While it is not clear what irked him this time (considering Brazile was hired months ago), Trump might have been dissatisfied with the cable channel’s increased coverage of the Democratic nomination race. While Fox News did not succeed in getting the Democratic primary debates, some of the candidates still chose to appear on the network, airing their grievances about Trump. One example is Michael Bennet, who told Fox News Sunday host Dana Perino that former president Barack Obama “would have been indicted 24 hours a day on Fox News” instead of “applauded” if he was“coddling a dictator in North Korea, or laughing with Putin about Russia’s attacks on our democracy.”