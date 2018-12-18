Trump Blasts Facebook, Twitter & Google Accusing Them Of Democratic Bias

Donald Trump has blasted the American tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Google accusing them of bias towards the Democratic Party.

The US president tweeted on Tuesday “Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous!”

Facebook, Twitter and Google are so biased toward the Dems it is ridiculous! Twitter, in fact, has made it much more difficult for people to join @realDonaldTrump. They have removed many names & greatly slowed the level and speed of increase. They have acknowledged-done NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2018

Press TV reports: Trump had previously complained to the three firms that they were suppressing good news related to him and other Republicans, in favor of the Democrats. He claimed the formulas and algorithms used for search by Facebook, Twitter and Google had been “rigged” against him.

Trump warned the firms that they were “treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful.” He threatened them that they would face charges for setting their platforms search priority in favor of the left.

“Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!”

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

He told the firms who provided the platforms that “they better be careful because they can’t do that to people.”