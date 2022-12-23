Trump Blasts Dems Tax Return ‘Witch-Hunt’; Demands Release of Biden’s Financial Records

Former President Donald Trump has blasted “radical Democrats” for releasing his personal tax returns and has called for the incoming Republican-led House of Representatives to obtain and release the Biden crime family’s financial records.

“The new Republican House should immediately obtain the financial records of Joe Biden and his entire criminal enterprise because that’s exactly what it is,” Trump told Breitbart News.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Biden is a corrupt politician who spent years selling out America all over the world, including to Communist China. Just take a look at his accounts, take a look at all of his homes, and take a look at what his son, Hunter, has contributed to the family,” said Trump. “The American public deserves to know the truth. We should also get to the bottom line on how Biden, on a salary of a U.S. Senator, was able to buy one mansion after another, all these different locations.”

On Tuesday, the Democrat-led House means and ways committee voted to release Trump’s personal tax returns. Within hours, it published data from Trump’s 2015-2020 returns. The Committee obtained the documents through an appeals court ruling that ordered Trump to turn them over following a years-long legal battle. The 45th president had filed a request with the Supreme Court to block the ruling, but it was denied last month.

Breitbart report: Trump, the lone Republican candidate thus far in the 2024 GOP primary field, blasted the “radical Democrats” on Friday for the move, asserting that it is “an outrageous abuse of power” and that the documents only show how successful he has been.

“There is no legitimate legislative purpose for their action, and if you look at what they’ve done, it’s so sad for our country,” he said after calling the situation “unconstitutional.” “It’s nothing but another deranged political witch-hunt, which has been going on from the day I came down the escalator in Trump Tower.”

“Although these tax returns contain relatively little information and not information that almost anybody would understand — they’re extremely complex — the radical Democrats’ behavior is a shame upon the U.S. Congress,” Trump added before calling on Republicans in the next Congress to pursue Biden’s financial records:

The new Republican House should immediately obtain the financial records of Joe Biden and his entire criminal enterprise because that’s exactly what it is. Biden is a corrupt politician who spent years selling out America all over the world, including to Communist China. Just take a look at his accounts, take a look at all of his homes, and take a look at what his son, Hunter, has contributed to the family. The American public deserves to know the truth. We should also get to the bottom line on how Biden, on a salary of a U.S. Senator, was able to buy one mansion after another, all these different locations.

Plans are already in the works to obtain some of Biden’s financial records. Last month, Rep. Jamie Comer (R-KY), who is set to chair the House Oversight Committee in the new Congress, announced that he intends to open an investigation into Biden on a number of potential violations, including “wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act, violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, violations of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, tax evasion, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

Days later, he told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday that the bank records of Biden’s son Hunter and James Biden, the president’s brother, would be the first focus of the probe. He also asserted that the pair had at least 150 suspicious activity reports between them. Of note, Biden published his joint tax returns with first lady Jill Biden in 2020 and 2021.

Earlier in the video, Trump contrasted his work as a real estate mogul and entrepreneur, who has “employed thousands and thousands of people” over the years, to career politicians in Washington, DC, who “only know how to kill jobs.”

“While others use public office to enrich themselves, I left an amazing life behind to go and fight for the American people, and I’m glad I did it,” he said. “It hasn’t been easy, but I’m glad I did it.”