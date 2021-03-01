Trump Blasts Democrat’s War On Women’s Sports

The left have been in meltdown after Donald Trump blasted the Democrat Party on Sunday for endangering women’s sport by allowing transgender athletes to compete against biological women.
Trump was accused of attacking on the transgender community for emphasizing the need to “protect the integrity of women’s sports”:
Brietbart reports: Trump’s call to protect women’s health and their athletic achievements from being harmed or corrupted by biological males infiltrating their sports, drew widespread backlash from liberal elites in politics, entertainment, and media:
TMZ Sports ridiculously claimed that Trump’s attack was directed at the transgender community:
In a botched attempt to show everyone how smart he is, writer Jeff Sharlet over-thought the comment and ended up saying something silly:
PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor decided to ignore the health and well-being of female athletes by trying to twist Trump’s comments into an attack on the transgender community.
New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman whiffed entirely in a vain attempt to misrepresent Trump’s comments as “mocking trans women”:
Calling the GOP the party of alleged rapists and enablers the day after a second sexual harassment claim against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo became public is something.
Of course, you know Vox had to say something:
