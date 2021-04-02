Trump Blasts Biden’s Proposed Tax Hike Calls It A “Classic Globalist Betrayal”

President Trump blasted Joe Biden’s proposal for a huge tax hike to pay for a $2-3 trillion spending spree, as a “globalist betrayal”

Trump also called it a “cruel and heartless attack on the American dream”.

He argued that Biden’s “plan will crush American workers and decimate US manufacturing while giving special tax privileges to outsourcers, foreign and giant multinational corporations”

Summit News reports: Despite promising not to raise taxes for middle class Americans, Biden’s latest Spending proposal will likely effect people at the earning threshold of $200,000 per year, with the White House now suggesting that the previously announced $400,000 threshold for tax increases applies only to families, and not individuals.

Trump labeled the hike as “a massive giveaway to China, and many other countries, that will send thousands of factories, millions of jobs, and trillions of dollars to these competitive Nations.”

Trump continued, “Biden’s ludicrous multi-trillion dollar tax hike is a strategy for total economic surrender. Sacrificing good paying American jobs is the last thing our citizens need as our country recovers from the effects of the Global Pandemic.”

Trump concluded “This tax hike is a classic globalist betrayal by Joe Biden and his friends: the lobbyists will win, the special interests will win, China will win, the Washington politicians and government bureaucrats will win — but hardworking American families will lose.”