Trump: ‘Biden Wants To Unleash Nuclear Armageddon’

Donald Trump has warned that President Biden wants to unleash nuclear armageddon on the world as part of the Democrats’ demonic agenda for America.
“We have to be very smart and very nimble,” Trump told the crowd of attendees at a rally in Arizona Sunday, adding “We have to know what to say, what to do. And we are saying exactly the wrong thing.”
Summit.news reports: He continued, “We must demand immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War Three and there will never be a war like this.”
“We will never have had a war like this and that’s all because of stupid people that don’t have a clue. And it’s also because of the kind of weaponry that’s available today,” Trump further warned.
“We have a president who is cognitively impaired and in no condition to lead our country,” Trump charged, adding that Biden “is now casually talking about nuclear war with Russia, which would be World War Three and far more devastating than any of the previous wars, because of the weaponry that no one even wants to think about or discuss.”
Watch:
During an earlier rally on Saturday in Nevada, Trump told the crowd “If Republicans win, The Communists lose. The globalists lose. The deep state bureaucrats lose. The Silicon Valley censors lose. The corrupt Fake News lose. The media bosses lose. And the RINOs lose.”
Watch:
Trump then played a supercut of footage showing Biden displaying signs of severe cognitive decline:
