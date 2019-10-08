Trump: Biden Family Was ‘Paid Off, Pure & Simple’

Donald Trump has insisted that Joe Biden and his son Hunter were paid off by China and Ukraine.

The US president attacked the Biden’s and “fake news” in one swoop via twitter on Sunday, calling Joe and Hunter Biden’s involvement in Ukraine “inexcusable.”

….and separately got 1.5 Billion Dollars from China despite no experience and for no apparent reason. There is NO WAY these can be legitimate transactions? As lawyers & others have stated, as President, I have an OBLIGATION to look into possible, or probable, CORRUPTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2019

The Mail Online reports: The president suggested that Biden and his family were given financial incentives in China and Ukraine in order to gain influence with the then-U.S. vice president.

‘The Biden family was PAID OFF, pure and simple! The fake news must stop making excuses for something that is totally inexcusable,’ Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. ‘Sleepy Joe said he never spoke to the Ukrainian company, and then the picture came out where he was playing golf with the company boss and Hunter.’

‘And by the way,’ he continued, ‘I would LOVE running against 1% Joe Biden – I just don’t think it’s going to happen. Sleepy Joe won’t get to the starting gate, & based on all of the money he & his family probably ‘extorted,’ Joe should hang it up. I wouldn’t want him dealing with China & U!’

The new nickname for the former vice president comes as Biden continues to slip in the polls among the 20 Democratic candidates – and has even been bypassed in some polls by progressive Elizabeth Warren.