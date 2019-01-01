Trump: Ask Warren’s Psychiatrist Is She Thinks She Can Win White House In 2020

President Trump has laughed off Senator Elizabeth Warren’s chances at a run for the presidency in 2020.

When asked by Fox News whether he thought Warren could prevent his re-election in 2020, the President said: “Well, that I don’t know, you’d have to ask her psychiatrist.”

Pete Hegseth: Elizabeth Warren "says she's in the fight all the way Mr. President, do you really think she believes she can win?" President Donald Trump: "Well, that I don't know. You'd have to ask her psychiatrist."

Press TV reports: Warren, a 69-year-old lawmaker from Massachusetts, said in a video released to her supporters on Monday that she was launching “an exploratory committee for president” to fight what she called “corruption” in Washington.

A firm critic of Trump, Warren said the US government had been “bought and paid for by a bunch of billionaires and giant corporations that think they get to dictate the rules that affect everyone.”

“That’s not how government is supposed to work,” said Warren. “You know it. I know it. And we know it is time to fight back.”

Although she did not name Trump even once during the video, her remarks seemed to concern the Republican head of state.

Trump reacted to the announcement by hurling yet another personal attack against the Democratic senator, whom he has repeatedly called “Pocahontas” in the past to mock her alleged Native American heritage.

“She did very badly in proving that she was of Indian heritage. That didn’t work out too well,” the president added, referring to a DNA test that Warren took last year to prove she was indeed a Native American.

The test, however, didn’t go as she had hoped as the DNA analysis showed most of Warren’s family tree is European and she could only be between 1/64 and 1/1,024 Native American.

“I think you have more than she does, and maybe I do too, and I have nothing,” Trump told the interviewer Pete Hegseth.

The president went on to predict an easy win for himself in 2020.

“If you go just based on the record, I don’t see how anybody [else] wins,” he said. “It doesn’t just seem based on the record that somebody’s going to do really well.”