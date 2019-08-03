Trump: A$AP Rocky Has Been Released from Swedish Prison

A$AP Rocky has been released from Swedish prison and is on his way home to the United States, President Trump announced on Friday.

“A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!” POTUS tweeted.

The rapper’s private jet was seen taking off from a Stockholm Airport on Friday afternoon.

Last week, President Trump promised to do everything in his power to free the detained rapper, and it looks like his promise has been kept!

Pagesix.com reports: The Harlem-born artist — real name Rakim Mayers — split the country less than 12 hours after he was released from custody on the third day of his assault trial, and was photographed looking elated as he left the district court.

According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the rapper took off in a private jet from Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport just after 9.30 p.m. local time.

A Swedish judge ordered Rocky, 30, and two members of his crew be released until the judge announces the verdicts in the explosive assault case that has attracted President Trump’s attention.

Senior District Court Judge Per Lennerbrant told the court he would hand down the verdicts on Aug. 14. If found guilty, the trio face up to two years behind bars.

Legal experts at this week’s three-day trial said his release could point to a verdict of not guilty.

In a statement after his release, Rocky reflected on his one-month jail stint, calling it a “very difficult and humbling experience.”

Rocky and two pals are accused of starting a wild street brawl in Stockholm on June 30 where the rapper had traveled to headline a two-day hip-hop festival.

Prosecutors said Rocky, Bladimir Emilio Corniel and David Tyrone Rispers “deliberately, together and in agreement” hit and kicked victim Mustafa Jafari, 19, and struck him with a bottle, and are seeking a jail sentence of at least six months.

Jafari alleged he was attacked by Rocky and his pals when he followed them to ask about a pair of headphones broken in an earlier scuffle with the rapper’s bodyguard.

But Rocky claimed that he and his crew acted in self-defense, testifying Jafari followed him and appeared to be on drugs, making him feel “really scared.”