Trump Appoints Man Who Exposed The Illuminati To Federal Education Board

The White House has announced that President Trump has appointed George Mentz, an educator and author of books exposing the Illuminati, to a federal education board.

The White House announced last week that Trump had nominated George Mentz, who is also works a Colorado Springs lawyer, to the Commission on Presidential Scholars.

“I’m extremely excited for myself, my family and Colorado,” Mentz told the Denver Post on Friday. “I can’t tell you how happy I am. I’ve been an educator for many years.”

The Commission on Presidential Scholars chooses the most distinguished high school seniors in the country each year. The commission now includes a man with a wealth of knowledge about the Illuminati.

Mentz is a professor of online courses on wealth management at the Texas A&M University School of Law. Described as a polymath and autodidact, Mentz also writes for the conservative outlet Newsmax, among other business ventures, and posts regularly on Twitter.

Illuminati satanists giving out cursed rosaries… https://t.co/F3iL8abawj pic.twitter.com/gjeQKVmyLT — George Mentz JD MBA (@GeorgeMentz) September 5, 2017

FORMER DEFENSE MINISTER CLAIMS 'ILLUMINATI' REAL; RUNNING WORLD… https://t.co/P67lBx5RQZ pic.twitter.com/srrbtjzZHg — George Mentz JD MBA (@GeorgeMentz) February 12, 2018

Mentz’s books include “The Illuminati Secret Laws of Money,” “The Illuminati Handbook,” “50 Laws of Power of the Illuminati,” and “100 Secrets and Habits of the Illuminati for Life Success.” Nearly all of his works are about the Illuminati, and often involve the sharing of secrets about the world’s most deceptive secret society.

“If you conceive of your desire, you can then imagine that your goal will take place with belief, and then you will be able (to) retrieve the opportunity from the world’s storehouse of riches,” he wrote in a 2013 book, “Abundance Bible & the Secret Powers of Manifesting Wealth Health and Peace of Mind.”

“When a person stops struggling and initiates ALCHEMY OR MAGIC, SOMETHING HAPPENS,” Mentz wrote in another 2013 book, “Success Magic — The Prosperity Secret to Win with Magical Spiritual Power: How to Grow Rich, Influence People, Protect Your Mindset and Love Yourself Like a Warrior Using Timeless Abundance Secrets.” An e-book version is available for $2.99 on Amazon.

“Just because I use the word Illuminati, don’t let that get you too excited,” Mentz said with a laugh during an interview. “If you look the word up, it means ‘illumination.’ How to be more aware, conscious, a better person.” References to the “Illuminati” are part of the books’ marketing, he said.