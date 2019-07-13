Trump: AOC ‘Is a Disgrace’ for Calling Pelosi ‘Racist’

President Trump has slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as “a disgrace” after the congresswoman freshman suggested Nancy Pelosi is a racist.

“Well, I think Cortez, who kept Amazon out of New York and they don’t like her for that, thousands and thousands of jobs; I think Cortez is being very disrespectful to somebody that’s been there a long time,” Trump told reporters Friday.

“I deal with Nancy Pelosi a lot and we go back and forth and it’s fine.”

“But I think that a group of people is being very disrespectful to her. I don’t think that Nancy can let that go on.”

“But Cortez should treat Nancy Pelosi with respect. She should not be doing what she’s doing. And I’ll tell you something about Nancy Pelosi that you know better than I do. She is not a racist, okay. She is not a racist. For them to call her a racist is a disgrace.”

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Ocasio-Cortez and Pelosi traded barbs in the media over the last week after the California Democrat said the freshman congresswoman and her ” squad” were just ” four people.”

The New York Democrat suggested Pelosi was targeting her because of her race.

“But the persistent singling out … it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful … the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color,” Ocasio-Cortez said Wednesday. She quickly backtracked, clarifying that Pelosi was “absolutely not” racist.