Trump Announces He Is Leaving Sh*thole New York Due to Democrat Harassment

President Trump has been relentlessly harassed and abused by Democrats in New York since winning the presidency in 2016.

Angry far-left politicians from New York city have been very vocal about their loathing and hatred of conservatives and Trump.

Former New York state Attorney General Letitia James promised after her election victory in November 2018 that she would sue President Trump into oblivion – over nothing.

She is the newly elected Attorney General of New York pic.twitter.com/Gmk7JwEiyk — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) November 10, 2018

The liberal state is such a hostile environment for conservatives that President Trump blasted New York leaders in July 2019.

….more money than it had. Going on for years, originally brought by Crooked Hillary’s Campaign Chair, A.G. Eric Schneiderman, until forced to resign for abuse against women. They never even looked at the disgusting Clinton Foundation. Now Cuomo’s A.G. is harassing all of my…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2019

On Thursday The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump filed a "declaration of domicile" last month saying that his property in Palm Beach will be his permanent residence.

….New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

Far left hack Maggie Haberman says campaign manager Brad Parscale pushed him to move his residence.

Some of Trump’s advisers see electoral benefit to him being a Florida resident ahead of 2020. His campaign manager, Parscale, started pushing for it a few months back. https://t.co/i1IT3OAmVn — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 1, 2019

So long New York City!

Trump will not be the last conservative to flee that failed state.