Trump Announces He Is Leaving Sh*thole New York Due to Democrat Harassment

President Trump has been relentlessly harassed and abused by Democrats in New York since winning the presidency in 2016.
Angry far-left politicians from New York city have been very vocal about their loathing and hatred of conservatives and Trump.
Former New York state Attorney General Letitia James promised after her election victory in November 2018 that she would sue President Trump into oblivion – over nothing.
The liberal state is such a hostile environment for conservatives that President Trump blasted New York leaders in July 2019.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Thursday The New York Timesreported that President Donald Trump filed a “declaration of domicile” last month saying that his property in Palm Beach will be his permanent residence.
Far left hack Maggie Haberman says campaign manager Brad Parscale pushed him to move his residence.
So long New York City!
Trump will not be the last conservative to flee that failed state.
