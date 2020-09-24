Trump Announces Executive Order To Protect ‘All Precious Babies’ Who Survive Abortion

President Donald Trump has announced he will sign a Born Alive Executive Order “to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve.”

Speaking at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, Trump called this measure “our sacrosanct moral duty.” The executive order, once signed, will protect babies born alive after a failed abortion.

“We are also increasing federal funding for the neonatal research to ensure that every child has the very best chance to thrive and to grow,” Trump continued in his short three-minute speech.

The President talked not only about politics, but relayed some personal memories, as well.

“I grew up next to a Catholic church in Queens, New York, and I saw how much incredible work the Catholic Church did for our community,” he said, after expressing his “deep gratitude to every person who prays for me and for the first lady,” as well as for the United States.

“These are amazing people,” he said of Catholics. “These are great, great people.”

“Catholic schools give many underserved children the chance to reach their God given potential,” Trump continued. “Catholics of all backgrounds share the love of Christ with the most vulnerable as they care for the elderly, the homeless and neighbors in need. Our nation is strong because of Catholics and all people of faith.”

“We believe in the joy of family, the blessing of freedom and the dignity of work and the eternal truth that every child born and unborn is made in the holy image of God,” the President said. “I will always protect the vital role of religion and prayer in American society, and I will always defend the sacred right to life.”

In another personal moment, Trump said, “Melanie and I recently visited the shrine of St. John Paul II, a man who had such a profound impact on our country and the world. It was an incredible visit.”

Quoting the Polish Pope, he encouraged Catholics to let “the good news of Christ radiate from your hearts and the peace that he alone gives remain forever in your souls.”

“We are very grateful for the millions of Catholics across America who live by these beautiful words and bring hope and joy and light and grace to the world,” Trump added.