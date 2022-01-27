Trump Announcement: “I Am the 47th President”

Donald Trump has declared that he will be the “45th and 47th” president of the United States as poll numbers indicate he will beat Biden in 2024 by a massive landslide.

A video that went viral on social media on Wednesday shows Trump preparing to tee off at one of his golf clubs, wearing his trademark red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

“First on the tee, the 45th president of the United States,” one of his golfing partners can be heard saying, to which Trump replies “45th and 47th,” to loud cheers from the group.

Rt.com reports: Since leaving the White House last January, Trump has insisted that the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Democrat Joe Biden, was “rigged.” Although he has been banned from every major social media platform, Trump has continued to comment on American politics via press releases and media interviews, and has held several campaign-style rallies in recent months, during which he repeatedly dropped hints of a planned comeback in 2024.

However, he has not definitively stated publicly whether he’ll run or not, saying in late 2021 that he’ll “probably” make an announcement after the midterm elections this November.

Should he launch a new bid for the presidency, Trump is the standout favorite to clinch the Republican Party’s nomination. A Harvard/Harris poll published on Monday found Trump the preferred candidate of 57% of Republican voters, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence coming in a distant second and third place, with 12% and 11% support respectively.