Trump: AG Barr Seeking Death Penalty for Evil MS-13 Child Killer

President Trump has revealed that Attorney General Bill Barr is seeking the death penalty for the evil “bloodthirsty” MS-13 gang member who killed seven Americans, including two high school girls.

Barr is pushing for the federal death penalty for Alexi Saenz, who faces multiple murder changes, including the 2016 murders of two New York teenage girls.

Speaking from the Oval Office, the “law and order” POTUS explained that his administration will seek execution for those who kill children.

“The DOJ has also announced that it will seek the death penalty for a bloodthirsty MS-13 leader responsible for the despicable killing of seven Americans, including two teenage girls,” Trump said.

“We think the monsters who murder children should be put to death,” he added.

"We believe the monsters who murder children should be put to death.



We will not allow these animals to terrorize our communities and my administration will not rest until every member of MS-13 is brought to justice." –@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DoJTK1Iri3 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) July 16, 2020

Nydailynews.com reports: Saenz, who goes by the nicknames “Blasty” and “Big Homie,” was arrested with five others in March 2017 for the girls’ deaths. He was also charged with the separate killings of Michael Johnson, Oscar Acosta, Javier Castillo, Dewann Stacks, and Esteban Alvarado-Bonilla, which were carried out over a period of years

His attorney David Ruhnke did not immediately return a request for comment.

Barr’s order that Brooklyn and Long Island federal prosecutors seek Saenz’s death followed a query in February by former U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue.

Barr touted the prosecution at the White House on Wednesday as he and President Trump discussed the government’s efforts to take down MS-13 and other organized gangs.

The Trump Administration is fighting for safety, security, and rule of law.



"In the last three years, @ICEgov has deported over 16,000 gang members and arrested over 2,000 members of MS-13." pic.twitter.com/Md1ZBlZdGB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 15, 2020

Trump claimed that Justice Department investigations over the last three years resulted in the arrests of more than 2,000 MS-13 members, and the deportation of 16,000 members of various gangs.

He claimed the latest actions of Barr and others in federal law enforcement are the latest step in “my administration’s war on foreign gangs of which we came into this administration and we said ‘What is going on?’ We had gangs from countries that you wouldn’t believe.”

Saenz’s killings — many carried out with machetes and baseball bats — involved “substantial planning and premeditation,” said acting Brooklyn and Long Island U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme.

The circumstances of the case are such that “a sentence of death is justified and that the United States will seek the death penalty,” said papers DuCharme filed Wednesday.

A decision is still pending on whether to seek the death penalty for Saenz’s co-defendants. His brother, Jairo Saenz, 22, along with Selvin Chavez, 22, and Enrique Portillo, 22, are also in custody for the brutal double slaying of the teen girls and the five other killings.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors on Long Island on Wednesday unsealed an unrelated 24-count indictment charging ten MS-13 gang members for their alleged roles in six murders and two attempted murders.

Carlos Alfaro, Jose Moises Blanco, Oseas Gonzalez, Jose Jonathan Guevara-Castro, Victor Lopez-Morales, Ever Morales-Lopez, David Sosa-Guevara and Kevin Torres are charged with murder in aid of racketeering in connection to six murders, kidnapping, narcotics trafficking and other related charges.

“As alleged, the defendants committed multiple murders and other violent and wanton crimes on Long Island to further MS-13′s vicious code,” DuCharme said in a statement.