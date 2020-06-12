Trump Admin Providing Nearly $3 Billion To Support The Homeless Amid Coronavirus Recovery Efforts

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced on Tuesday that it will provide $2.96 billion to aid homeless Americans and people at risk of becoming homeless as a aresult of the shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

The funding is in addition to $1 billion of ESG grants announced within a week of President Trump signing the CARES Act.

saraacarter reports: “Homelessness was a major issue in some cities across our Nation long before this pandemic occurred, and unfortunately the dire living conditions of our most vulnerable Americans left many without a home to isolate in or proper medical and healthcare resources to defend themselves against this invisible enemy,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a statement.

“As we continued to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in at risk communities, the Department and our partners worked quickly to respond to outbreaks and minimize the spread from hotspots to other locations,” Carson added. “This increased funding to help provide for our homeless will make a difference now as we combat the coronavirus and inform long-term, innovative solutions for addressing homelessness in the future.”

Today, @HUDgov is awarding ~$3 billion in relief funds to help homeless populations hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. These funds will help build and operate emergency shelters, provide hotel vouchers for the homeless, and provide essential services. https://t.co/95sTIZMJEE — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) June 9, 2020

Our most vulnerable need help and need protection, especially due to the impact of Coronavirus, and @HUDgov is committed to providing them with the shelter and resources they need to prevent homelessness and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals. https://t.co/95sTIZMJEE — Ben Carson (@SecretaryCarson) June 9, 2020

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter: “We are taking care of our Nation’s most vulnerable citizens. Thanks @SecretaryCarson.”