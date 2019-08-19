Trump Accuses Google Of Manipulating Millions Of Votes In Favor Of Clinton In 2016

Donald Trump has lashed out at Google accusing the company of manipulating millions of votes in the 2016 election to sway it towards his democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

On Twitter, the president suggested that a report ‘just out’ had concluded that the tech giant manipulated election results by up to 16 million votes… and that they should be sued.

“Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 election!” the president said.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

It was not immediately clear what report Trump referring to nor who he thinks should sue the company.

RT reports: In his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last June, Dr Robert Epstein, a psychologist and self-professed Clinton supporter, told lawmakers that Google had “impacted undecided voters in a way that gave at least 2.6 million votes to Hillary Clinton,” by way of “biased search results.” President Trump may have been citing Epstein, though he never gave the figure of 16 million in his testimony.

Epstein has been a fierce critic of Google and what he describes as its ability to swing voter opinion since the 2016 election, calling search engine manipulation “a serious threat to the democratic system of government.” Representatives from Google deny the charges of manipulation.

This is not the first time that Trump has brought up alleged voter manipulation. He has long suggested that illegal immigrants were allowed to vote in 2016, helping to win the popular vote for Clinton, though he has never provided evidence to support the claim.

The fallout of the 2016 presidential election has seen tech firms and social media platforms taking on a more political role, vowing to help combat the spread of “fake news” and “hate speech” online. Conservative critics have accused Silicon Valley giants of a strong left-wing bias, saying that social media companies have been censoring right-of-center and conservative voices as part of their efforts to fight misinformation.