Trump accuser E. Jean Carroll raised eyebrows and forced Anderson Cooper to throw to an early commercial break when she said “most people think of rape as being sexy – think of the fantasies!” on Monday night.

Now one of her old tweets has surfaced, throwing further light on Ms. Carroll’s peculiar attitude towards rape.

“You have not LIVED until you’ve sat by your mother watching the the Anal Rape Scenes in Girl With The Dragon Tattoo!” Ms. Carroll tweeted at her friend and fellow author Marilyn Johnson in 2011.

@Marilynajohnson You have not LIVED until you've sat by your mother watching the the Anal Rape Scenes in Girl With The Dragon Tattoo! — E. Jean Carroll (@ejeancarroll) December 30, 2011

Ms. Carroll, who claims Donald Trump raped her in an empty department store in Manhattan in the 1990s, has been receiving a rough ride from the media, with even CNN struggling to take her seriously.

Per Breitbart:

To begin with, her nearly 25-year-old accusation against Trump, her claim he raped her (although she now says it wasn’t rape, but a “fight”) at Bergdorf Goodman Department Store in Manhattan, is ludicrous. Rape? In a department store? In Manhattan? Are you kidding me? One scream and Trump’s entire life would have been over. She claims the store was empty at the time and it all went down in a dressing room… Empty? After five p.m.? No employees around? At Bergdorf’s? But again, we’re supposed to believe Trump would risk everything: his reputation, his business, his freedom, his marriage (to Marla Maples), to rape a 52-year-old woman in a public place? I’m sorry, none of this is credible… Not to sound crude, but Trump owns all kinds of private places where it would be easy to lure a woman. What’s more, Carroll says she still has the outfit she was wearing during the rape but refuses to offer it up for DNA testing.

Oh, and did anyone mention Ms. Carroll has a “spanking new book” coming in July, titled “WHAT DO WE NEED MEN FOR?”

Ms. Carroll clearly doesn’t need men for anything. Except, perhaps… publicity.