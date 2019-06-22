Rape Accusation Against Trump Surfaces One Day After He Refused to Bomb Iran

A rape accusation against President Donald Trump surfaced just one day after he refused to go to war with Iran.

Coincidence?

Despite massive pressure from war-hawks within his administration to attack Iran after they shot down a US drone over the Gulf of Oman, Trump decided not to carry out a strike Thursday evening because he said the attack would kill 150 people, which he said was not “proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”

Information Liberation reports: The next day, feminist journo E Jean Carroll accused him of raping her sometime “in late 1995 or early 1996” and said he has a small penis.

Famous Advice Columnist E. Jean Carroll Details Alleged Rape By Donald Trump In 1990s The writer alleges that Trump attacked her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room and thrust “his penis halfway — or completely, I’m not certain — inside me.” https://t.co/0A4bmETnqI — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) June 21, 2019

When asked on MSNBC Friday whether she would press charges against Trump seeing as how New York no longer has any statue of limitations on first degree rape, Carroll laughable said she would not because it would be “disrespectful” to the women at the border “who are being raped around the clock.”

E. Jean Carroll tells @Lawrence that she will not seek rape charges against Donald Trump because it would be "disrespectful" to women at the boarder "who are being raped around the clock" pic.twitter.com/TG13a3k95W — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 22, 2019

President Trump denied the allegations in a statement after the story broke:

Regarding the “story” by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book—that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section. Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda—like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh. It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news—it’s an epidemic.

Ms. Carroll & New York Magazine: No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No sales attendants around?? I would like to thank Bergdorf Goodman for confirming they have no video footage of any such incident, because it never happened. False accusations diminish the severity of real assault. All should condemn false accusations and any actual assault in the strongest possible terms. If anyone has information that the Democratic Party is working with Ms. Carroll or New York Magazine, please notify us as soon as possible. The world should know what’s really going on. It is a disgrace and people should pay dearly for such false accusations.

There’s no question powerful people are very angry right now due to Trump not attacking Iran. These conveniently timed “rape” allegations should be taken in the proper context.