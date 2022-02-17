Trudeau’s Justice Minister Says Trump Supporters Should Be Worried About Frozen Bank Accounts

Canada’s Justice Minister has warned Trump supporters who donated to the “Freedom Convoy” protest to “be worried” about having their bank accounts frozen.
David Lametti said on Wednesday said that being pro-Trump is a factor that will decide if your bank account is seized or frozen under Trudeau’s Emergency Orders.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergency Act this week to break up the Freedom Convoy and freeze funding for the truckers. He is also using the Emergency Orders to freeze personal accounts of people who donated to the trucker convoy
When Lametti was asked if regular citizens who donated to the “Freedom Convoy” protests should be worried about having their assets frozen by the government, he singled out pro-Trumpers.
Breitbart reports: The reporter asked:
“You just compared people who may have donated to this to the same people who maybe are funding a terrorist. I just want to be clear here, sir. A lot of folks say, ‘Look, I just don’t like your vaccine mandates and I donated to this, now it’s illegal, should I be worried that the bank can freeze my account?’ What’s your answer to that?”
“Well, I think if you are a member of a pro-Trump movement who’s donating hundreds of thousands of dollars and millions of dollars to this kind of thing, they oughta be worried,” responded Lametti.
Lametti also said that truckers could lose their trucking license if they participated in the protests or if their company permitted them to participate in the protest.
The justice minister’s declaration comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau evoked emergency powers to quell the protests that have crippled the country in recent weeks in defiance of the government’s vaccine mandates. Among the many measures that Trudeau’s government would be taking, the prime minister’s administration said that people who participate or donate to the protest could have their bank accounts frozen.
“This is about following the money. This is about stopping the financing of these illegal blockades,” Trudeau’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a press conference on Monday. “We are today serving notice if your truck is being used in these illegal blockades your corporate accounts will be frozen.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Quebec Rejects Trudeau’s Emergency Decree Starts Lifting Covid Mandates - February 17, 2022
- Trudeau’s Justice Minister Says Trump Supporters Should Be Worried About Frozen Bank Accounts - February 17, 2022
- Hundreds Of Birds Mysteriously Drop From The Sky Mid-Flight Over Mexico - February 16, 2022