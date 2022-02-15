Trudeau’s Former Security Warns Elites Planning ‘False Flag’ To Discredit Freedom Convoy

The elites are planning a false flag to discredit the peaceful Freedom Convoy protest in Ottowa, according to Justin Trudeau’s long-term personal security and former Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman, Danny Bulford.

According to Bulford, the elite establishment in Canada, headed by frontman Trudeau, are running scared as public opinion continues turning against them and in favor of the peaceful protest in Ottowa. A false flag in which firearms are planted on the peaceful protesters would allow the establishment to forcibly dismantle to protest.

The warning comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau activated rarely used emergency powers in an effort to crack down on the protests against mandatory vaccinations and the brutal restrictions that have taken away the freedom of the Canadian people.

“Today on Feburary 14 we received information from multiple believed credible sources that firearms may be planted in Ottowa, specifically around the Freedom Convoy, to discredit the protest and to use as a pretext to forcibly remove peaceful protesters.

“Due to the nature of this information we felt in prudent to notify the public in the interests of their safety.”

“This private intelligence correlates with the approximately two thousand firearms stolen in Peterborough on Sunday morning, February 13. Our sources have notified us that these weapons may be planted by nefarious elements and at this point we have no further knowledge about who is behind this act of sabotage.”

“As soon as we received this information we notified the appropriate authorities with whom we are collaborating including the Ottowa Police Service, the Ontario Provincial Police, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and the Parliamentary Protective Service.

“Many of us have left our homes to come here and demonstrate peacefully. We are all pleading with the police, do not act indiscriminately.

“We are pleading with all scrupulous journalists, please turn your investigative talents to this matter.

“We expressly affirm the principal that change can only occur within the democratic process. We have never, nor do we intend to step outside the democratic process. Public and police safety remains our paramount concern.”

The news comes after Justin Trudeau’s own half-brother, Kyle Kemper, admitted that the Prime Minister is a pawn of the global elite in service of the New World Order. Kemper went on to claim that Justin does not write his own speeches or tweets but instead performs scripts written for him by his globalist overlords.