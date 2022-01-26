Trudeau’s Canada: Unjabbed to Be Policed in Walmart to Ensure They Don’t Buy Anything Other Than Food & Pharma

Under Justin Trudeau’s leadership, unjabbed shoppers in Canada will now be subjected to being escorted in Walmart to ensure they don’t buy anything other than food or pharmaceutical products.

Yes, really.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The rule is set to apply in big box stores in Quebec so as “to make sure they (the unvaxxed) do not go and buy other products or other items that might be in the store.”

So, if you’re unvaccinated in Quebec and walk into big box store you will need to be accompanied by an employee who will make sure you’re not there to buy socks or a toaster oven.🤡😂👍🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/zaxEmuFxSB — Colin Korol (@colin_korol) January 24, 2022

Summit.news reports: In other words, in order to stop the spread of COVID-19, disgusting unvaccinated extremists must be prevented from purchasing things like disposable barbeques and electronic goods.

“For pharmacies located in big-box stores, such as Walmart or Costco, an unvaccinated person must be “accompanied at all times during his or her travels by an employee of the business, the pharmacy or any other person mandated by them for this purpose,” reports CBC, citing the decree. “This person may not purchase products other than those related to the pharmaceutical service they are receiving.”

“The leftists running Walmart, who endorsed the Black Lives Matter movement during the Floyd riots of 2020 and championed their stance against “discrimination,” are happily going along with the government’s plan to discriminate against the unvaxxed to “ensure a safe and efficient customer experience,” writes Chris Menahan.

This is yet another indication of how vaccine passport schemes are purely a means of punishing the unvaccinated for disobeying the regime.

Hi. As directed by the Government of Quebec, we will implement the vaccine passport at our stores in Quebec. We ask for our

customer’s patience and understanding as we continue to ensure a safe and efficient customer experience. — Walmart Canada (@WalmartCanada) January 24, 2022

Authorities in Quebec seem to be particularly keen on this, given that earlier this month, they announced a ban on the unvaccinated being able to purchase marijuana or hard liquor.

As we previously reported, back in September 2020, authorities in Quebec City announced they would isolate “uncooperative” citizens in a coronavirus facility, the location of which remained a secret.

All of these measures are being implemented despite there being absolutely no real world evidence that vaccine passports stop the spread of the virus.

As we highlighted earlier, businesses in Wales are demanding exemptions after the government failed to provide any evidence that COVID passports work in response to a Freedom of Information Act request.

The UK government’s own report into vaccine passports also found that the scheme not only failed to prevent the spread of the virus, it could actually worsen the situation.

Such schemes in countries across Europe, such as France, are now being made even stricter by eliminating the option of providing a negative test result.

Meaning only the vaccinated, who can still spread the virus, can freely go about their business, while those who can literally prove on the spot they don’t have the virus are subject to medical apartheid.

Makes perfect sense!