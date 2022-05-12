Trudeau’s Canada To Begin Paying Poor People To Be Euthanized

The Canadian government has devised a devilish new solution to solve inflation, homelessness, skyrocketing crime, and food shortages – euthanasia for the poor.

The Trudeau regime say they are now offering to pay to euthanise people who are “too poor to continue living with dignity.”

What this means is anyone who feels like their quality of life is bad as a result of radical liberal policies can now ask the state to foot the bill for their suicide.

As if things weren’t dystopian enough with the lockdowns and Orwellian mandates – killing the poor because they lack “dignity” to live is now considered the new progressive ideology.

On Wednesday, Tucker Carlson discussed Canada’s shocking euthanasia program with Author Charles Camosy, who has written a book on the subject.

According to Camosy, Canada’s policies are pure evil.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In 2021, the Canadian parliament enacted Bill C-7, which greatly expanded the valid reasons for medically assisted suicide. Coined as a “sweeping euthanasia law,” the bill removed most restrictions and made it possible for Canadians to legally be euthanized based on their living situation. Now, thanks to the morally unjust new law, just about anyone is eligible for medically assisted suicide if they wish.

Canadian outlet, The Spectator, said the issue has been a slippery slope since the beginning, adding that ever since the Supreme Court of Canada initially repealed some restrictions on the practice in 2015, this was always the “natural conclusion” we would find ourselves at.

From The Spectator:

“There is an endlessly repeated witticism by the poet Anatole France that ‘the law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich as well as the poor to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, and to steal bread.’ What France certainly did not foresee is that an entire country – and an ostentatiously progressive one at that – has decided to take his sarcasm at face value and to its natural conclusion… As with most slippery slopes, it all began with a strongly worded denial that it exists. In 2015, the Supreme Court of Canada reversed 22 years of its own jurisprudence by striking down the country’s ban on assisted suicide as unconstitutional, blithely dismissing fears that the ruling would ‘initiate a descent down a slippery slope into homicide’ against the vulnerable as founded on ‘anecdotal examples’.”

5 years ago, it would have been difficult to believe that a modern, civilized, western nation would allow people to commit medically assisted suicide because they think they lack “dignity.” We were all created in the image of God, and therefore all have dignity and worth. Suicide should never be an option, especially if it’s happily being paid for by the government – that goes double for one that’s run by a Klaus Schwab/WEF-aligned globalist dictator like Justin Trudeau.

Programs like this have no business in free countries. Suicide is the opposite of freedom.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal thoughts, there is always someone to talk to, and help is always available. The US National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255. Canada’s Suicide Prevention Hotline is also available 24/7 and can be reached at 1-833-456-4566.