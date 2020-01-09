Trudeau’s Canada: Police Threaten ARREST For Calling Soleimani a ‘Terrorist’

Toronto police threatened to arrest a man yesterday for the crime of calling Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani a “terrorist.”

A candle-lit vigil attended by far-left activists was recently held outside a Toronto courthouse to mourn the death of the designated terrorist and mass murderer.

Shocked to see Canadians mourning a man responsible for so much bloodshed, Rebel News reporter, David Menzies, arrived on the scene to question the protestors about their support for the terrorist.

It was during this questioning that his own fundamental right to freedom of speech was violated by Canadian law enforcement officers overseeing the protest.

Rebel News report: As he walked through the crowd questioning the people, law enforcement officials swooped in stating that if Menzies did not discontinue using the word “terrorist” when referring to Soleimani, that he would be put under arrest under the charge of “inciting hatred and breach of peace.”

Menzies then questioned the Toronto officer using the example of Osama Bin Laden, “So I can’t call Osama Bin Laden a terrorist?” asked David Menzies of the officer.

In the video, we then hear the officer threaten Menzies: “If I hear another word like that, your coming with me. You are not to use that word again here in this environment. Do you understand me?”

“It insights a breach of the peace and you will be put under arrest,” the officer repeated.

Under section 2 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, it is listed that all Canadians have the fundamental right to freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media of communication.

Canada’s Criminal Code [24] specifies three distinct hatred-related offences that would put restrictions on freedom of speech and expression: Section 318 (advocating genocide), section 319(1) (publicly inciting hatred likely to lead to a breach of the peace), and section 319(2) (willfully promoting hatred).

So, according to the Toronto law enforcement, calling a well-known terrorist a ‘terrorist’ is inciting hatred and breaching the peace.

What country has Canada become, that a terrorist responsible for the slaughter of thousands, who was a clear enemy of Canada’s Judeo-Christian roots, a man who oppressed and killed his own people is mourned for in the streets of Toronto and called “A great man?”

Their freedom of speech is protected, and they are not considered to be inciting “hate,” yet if you upset them through your questions and for using the appropriate word “terrorist,” you will be the one arrested for “inciting hate,” and “breaching the peace.”

David Menzies, Reporter for Rebel Media, conveys his sheer disbelief at what he had just witnessed in the Toronto public square:

As you can see, folks, I am literally surrounded by Toronto’s finest. I’m a big fan of law enforcement, but as you just heard, evidently, I am not allowed to call a terrorist a terrorist because that would be “inciting hate,” that would be a “breach of the peace.” And here I thought we had free speech, freedom of expression, freedom of the press here and right now Canadian law enforcement looks a lot like sharia law enforcement.

Again, I’m scratching my head, am I really in Toronto in the year 2020? Or Tehran? This is absolutely bizarre and shameful.

I wonder if these officers are working on their own accord, or are they getting orders from high above, such as the chief of police or the mayor? I always thought that going into the public square and asking questions to protestors was fair game, but evidently, I have been warned that I’m going to be arrested if I use inflammatory language.