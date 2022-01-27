Trudeau Will Be At Home Self-Isolating As Huge Convoy Of Truckers Arrive

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced today that he is iself solating at home after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for covid….

Trudeau, who has been vaccinated and boosted, said his rapid test was negative but he will continue to isolate for five days because he is following Ottawa Public Health rules.

He also made sure to remind people to get jabbed!

Last night, I learned that I have been exposed to COVID-19. My rapid test result was negative. I am following @OttawaHealth rules and isolating for five days. I feel fine and will be working from home. Stay safe, everyone – and please get vaccinated. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2022

The timing of his exposure means that the prime minister will be hiding confined at home over the weekend as tens of thousands of truckers are set to arrive in the nation’s capital

As the truckers for feedom convoy started closing in on Ottawa, Trudeau responded by calling the movement nothing but a “small fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.”