Trudeau Will Be At Home Self-Isolating As Huge Convoy Of Truckers Arrive

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau announced today that he is iself solating at home after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for covid….
Trudeau, who has been vaccinated and boosted, said his rapid test was negative but he will continue to isolate for five days because he is following Ottawa Public Health rules.
He also made sure to remind people to get jabbed!
The timing of his exposure means that the prime minister will be
hiding confined at home over the weekend as tens of thousands of truckers are set to arrive in the nation’s capital
As the truckers for feedom convoy started closing in on Ottawa, Trudeau responded by calling the movement nothing but a “small fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.”
