Trudeau: Truckers Protesting Vaccine Mandate Are Just A “Small Fringe Minority” With “Unacceptable Views”

As the Truckers for Freedom Convoy closes in on Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has responded to the movement calling it nothing but a “small fringe minority” with “unacceptable views.”

Tens of thousands of Canadian truckers are due to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday to protest the Covid vaccine mandate.

The convoy is also being joined by hundrred of truckers from the US.

The small fringe minority took two hours to roll through Dryden according to locals!

RT reports: Trudeau made his comment ahead of a trucker protest scheduled to take place in Ottawa this weekend.

“The small fringe minority of people who are on their way to Ottawa, who are holding unacceptable views that they are expressing, do not represent the views of Canadians,” the PM said in a televised speech.

Trudeau argued that the majority of Canadians disagree with the protesters and “know that following the science and stepping up to protect each other is the best way to continue to ensure our freedoms, our rights, our values as a country.” He claimed that “close to 90%” of truckers had already been vaccinated.

The Freedom Convoy – the organization which spearheaded the protests – claimed that around 50,000 heavy trucks have already joined the procession bound for Ottawa, while they initially expected the convoy to consist of about 1,600 trucks. The truckers are opposing a vaccine mandate which requires them to be fully vaccinated or face a 14-day quarantine every time they cross the border with the US.