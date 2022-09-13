Trudeau Threatens Canadians With Restrictions If 80 – 90% Of The Population Don’t Get Booster Jabs

Justin Trudeau issued a veiled threat last week, suggesting that covid restrictions could be on the way this autumn if 80-90% of Canadians don’t get their covid “booster” jabs.

PM Trudeau warns "Covid is not done with us yet."



He says if 80-90% of eligible Canadians get up to date with their Covid vaccination, "we'll have a much better winter with much less need" for public health restrictions. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/nHje0cMEr9 — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) September 5, 2022

The Canadian PM has already demonstrated just how well those covid booster work by contracting the virus twice this year.

In both instances he claimed it could have been a lot worse if he hadn’t had the ‘vaccines’.

In a report for the Western Standard, Senior Parliament Hill Columnist David Krayden writes: I’m beginning to wonder if the vax hasn’t affected his mental health.

Somewhere in Trudeau’s chimeric thinking, the COVID-19 pandemic is never far away. He told reporters “there is a real risk of a serious wave of COVID,” just as the fall session of Parliament begins. But Canadians might not need to suffer through more useless lockdowns if they just submit to this medical advice and keep “up to date” on those booster shots.

“If we are able to hit that 80%, 85%, 90% of Canadians up-to-date in their vaccinations, we’ll have a much better winter with much less need for the kind of restrictions and rules that were so problematic for everyone over the past years,” said Trudeau.

Do you really think it’s going to end there? His government already suggested we’re going to need chronic vaccinations every nine months for the rest of our lives — despite clear evidence that natural immunity is working better than the vax.

Most Canadians who got the vaccine stopped at two, because of mounting concerns over the risk of receiving more of the serum and the clear indicators that it wasn’t really keeping people from getting COVID-19, despite early claims that it was going to do just that.

And once again, Trudeau became a COVID isolationist, being the only world leader of note who’s seriously discussing more lockdowns for a pandemic that is over.