Trudeau Threatens Canadians With Restrictions If 80 – 90% Of The Population Don’t Get Booster Jabs

Justin Trudeau issued a veiled threat last week, suggesting that covid restrictions could be on the way this autumn if 80-90% of Canadians don’t get their covid “booster” jabs.
The Canadian PM has already demonstrated just how well those covid booster work by contracting the virus twice this year.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
In both instances he claimed it could have been a lot worse if he hadn’t had the ‘vaccines’.
Latest Videos
King Charles III Vows To Usher In ‘Great Reset’ Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Bill Gates’ Factory Breeding 30 Million Mosquitos Infected With ‘Infertility Bacteria’ Per Week
WEF Orders Journalists To ‘Cease and Desist’ Exposing Secret Globalist Agenda
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
In a report for the Western Standard, Senior Parliament Hill Columnist David Krayden writes: I’m beginning to wonder if the vax hasn’t affected his mental health.
Somewhere in Trudeau’s chimeric thinking, the COVID-19 pandemic is never far away. He told reporters “there is a real risk of a serious wave of COVID,” just as the fall session of Parliament begins. But Canadians might not need to suffer through more useless lockdowns if they just submit to this medical advice and keep “up to date” on those booster shots.
“If we are able to hit that 80%, 85%, 90% of Canadians up-to-date in their vaccinations, we’ll have a much better winter with much less need for the kind of restrictions and rules that were so problematic for everyone over the past years,” said Trudeau.
Do you really think it’s going to end there? His government already suggested we’re going to need chronic vaccinations every nine months for the rest of our lives — despite clear evidence that natural immunity is working better than the vax.
Most Canadians who got the vaccine stopped at two, because of mounting concerns over the risk of receiving more of the serum and the clear indicators that it wasn’t really keeping people from getting COVID-19, despite early claims that it was going to do just that.
And once again, Trudeau became a COVID isolationist, being the only world leader of note who’s seriously discussing more lockdowns for a pandemic that is over.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Saying There Are Multiple Genders Is “Unscientific Nonsense” Says Nobel Prize-Winning Biologist - September 13, 2022
- Trudeau Threatens Canadians With Restrictions If 80 – 90% Of The Population Don’t Get Booster Jabs - September 13, 2022
- Prime Minister Liz Truss Blasted Over Undeleted ‘RIP Jimmy Savile’ Tweet - September 13, 2022