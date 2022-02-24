Trudeau Revokes Emergencies Act

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has discontinued the Emergency Act saying the police have the tools they need to continue to deal with ‘unlawful’ freedom protesters.

During a news conference on Wednesday Trudeau said “Today, after careful consideration, we’re ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency. Therefore, the federal government will be ending the use of the Emergencies Act”

RT reports: However, he appeared to signal that the federal government was ready to step in if the situation goes awry.

“We will continue to be there to support local and provincial authorities if and when needed,” the PM said.

Nearly 200 people were arrested as police cracked down on the Freedom Convoy protests, with over 100 facing various charges. Organizers like Tamara Lich were also arrested last week. Lich was denied bail with the judge stating this week that her continued detention is “necessary for the protection and safety of the public.”

The prime minister’s decision, which takes effect on Wednesday evening, came only two days after Canadian lawmakers greenlighted the extension of the emergency powers. At the time, Trudeau said that the situation was “fragile” and still an “emergency.”