Trudeau Now Claims ‘The Great Reset’ Is Just a ‘Conspiracy Theory’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has dismissed “The Great Reset” as nothing more than a “conspiracy theory” despite the fact that he advocated it two months ago.

“The Great Reset” began trending on Twitter on Monday after a United Nations conference call Trudeau participated in back in September went viral.

During his presentation, Trudeau declared that the coronavirus pandemic had “provided an opportunity for a reset.”

Tucker Carlson slams Trudeau over the “great reset” pic.twitter.com/svQEghL2oy — Barrett Wilson (@BarrettWilson6) November 17, 2020

Summit.news reports: However, after Trudeau received criticism from Conservative MPs, he dismissed the issue altogether as a “conspiracy theory.”

Denying that the great reset was part of a “grand plot,” the Prime Minister claimed that the matter was merely “disinformation.”

“We’re in a time of anxiety where people are looking for reasons for things that are happening to them, the difficult moment we’re in,” said Trudeau. “It’s nice to be able to try and find someone to blame, something to point to, something to get mad at.”

“I think we’re seeing a lot of people fall pray to disinformation, if Conservative MPs want to start talking about conspiracy theories, well that’s their choice. I’m going to stay focused on helping Canadians get through this… and making sure that the world we leave to our kids is even better than the world we inherited from our parents.”

WATCH: Trudeau says great reset is “disinformation” and a “conspiracy theory,” criticizes Conservatives for focusing on it. pic.twitter.com/kvCKJ3u6Nk — ROBERTO WAKERELL-CRUZ ✝️ (@Robertopedia) November 20, 2020

As we previously highlighted, legacy media outlets like the New York Times are still claiming the “Great Reset” is a “conspiracy theory” even as world leaders openly announce it.

Indeed, former Secretary of State John Kerry attended a recent panel discussion at the World Economic Forum during which he asserted that a great reset was urgently needed to stop the rise of populism.

WEF founder Klaus Schwab also recently published a book called “COVID-19: The Great Reset” in which he said that despite the pandemic not representing an “existential threat,” it should be exploited to completely re-order the world and usher in a technocratic transhumanist dystopia.