Trudeau Is Attempting To Bring Back Internet Censorship Bill

The Canadian government wants to censor the internet in the same way that China does.

Trudeau’s government has reintroduced legislation to give itself the type of powers we normally associate with basic dictatorships, like China.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the snap election back in September 2021, the internet censorship bill at the time which, was called Bill-C10, was effectively terminated. However, the Trudeau regime have now re-introduced the internet censorship bill act. It is now called Bill-C11 and is currently undergoing it’s 2nd reading in the House of Commons.

Lest we forget, Trudeau has already admitted that the country he most admires is China because its “basic dictatorship” allows its leaders to wield absolute power.

According to the Toronto Sun Trudeau and his Liberal government are using the current national tensions as a smokescreen to let them slip in unpopular pieces of legislation.

Not so fast Mr. Trudeau. You’ve been caught.

The Liberals are now trying to revive their incredibly controversial Internet legislation bill. It was previously known as Bill C-10, now it’s Bill C-11.

There was great uproar that the government was planning to censor Canadians’ social media. While the government denied this, experts maintained the bill would have that very effect.

The government is now expected to claim that this is a new and improved piece of legislation, addressing everyone’s concerns.

Professor Michael Geist, from the University of Ottawa, is the country’s leading expert on these issues. He says that it’s just not true that all of the problems are now gone.

“Indeed, for all the talk that user generated content is out, the truth is that everything from podcasts to TikTok videos fit neatly into the new exception that gives the CRTC the power to regulate such content as a “program”,” Geist explains in a blog post that’s appropriately headlined “not ready for prime time”.

Basically, the bill means the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission will be granted permission to regulate a lot of social media content created by Canadians.

We shouldn’t be doing this and it’s not needed. Full stop. The legislation is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist and Canadians should oppose it as much as they did its precursor.