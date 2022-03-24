Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was humiliated in front of the entire European Union when a sitting member of the European Parliament accused him — to his face — of behaving like a tyrant and turning Canada into “a dictatorship of the worst kind” over his disgraceful handling of this year’s Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa.

Croatia MEP Mislav Kolakusic made the stirring comments while Prime Minister Trudeau was on a two-day trip to Belgium.

“Canada, once a symbol of the modern world, has become a symbol of civil rights violation under your quasi-liberal boot in recent months,” he said.

“To you, these may be liberal methods, for many citizens of the world, it is a dictatorship of the worst kind. Rest assured that citizens of the world, united can stop any regime that wants to destroy the freedom of citizens, either by bombs or harmful pharmaceutical products.”

Trudeau is going to come home from Europe VERY angry. He was just forced to sit and listen while he was labelled a "dictator," in front of the entire European Union, one who "trampled women with horses," and "blocks the bank accounts of single parents." https://t.co/GiPU69MboE pic.twitter.com/83662XKyrb — Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) March 23, 2022

Trudeau, once the darling of the liberal world, is going to come home from his European jaunt as a humiliated man. He was just forced to sit and listen while he was labelled a “dictator” who “trampled women with horses,” and “blocks the bank accounts of single parents.”

The whole world saw what he did. There’s nowhere in the world Trudeau can go to escape the ridicule.

The entire civilized world should condemn this unacceptable violence by the police and authorities in Canada 🇨🇦. This is not what democracy looks like, this is completely unacceptable and shocking. pic.twitter.com/1BISRvQJXF — Mislav Kolakusic MEP 🇭🇷🇪🇺 (@mislavkolakusic) February 20, 2022

Per Counter Signal: Kolakusic, having once lived under a Communist regime in Croatia, is more than likely only too familiar with authoritarian regimes, their consequences, and the grievances of everyday citizens. And like many who have survived Communist dictatorships, it is apparent that he shares the disdain over Trudeau’s use of Emergency Powers to target peaceful protesters who only wanted their rights back.

And indeed, Kolakusic isn’t the only MEP to suggest Trudeau is acting like a dictator.

“[Trudeau’s] exactly like a tyrant, like a dictator. He’s like Ceaușescu in Romania,” said Romanian MEP Cristian Terhes last month.

Romanian MEP @CristianTerhes absolutely mops the floor with PM @JustinTrudeau in Brussels this week over how he's handling the Ottawa #FreedomConvoy2022 protests.



"He's exactly like a tyrant, a dictator. He's like Ceaușescu in Romania," said Terhes. pic.twitter.com/Ox87jL3XJr — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa 🇷🇴 (@cosminDZS) February 20, 2022

In England, too, the response has been no better. During his first trip to the UK following the Freedom Convoy, Trudeau was greeted by protesters brandishing “F*** Trudeau” flags in front of PM Boris Johnson’s office, forcing him to sneak in through the back.

Protesters in London are protesting the arrival of Justin Trudeau.



Trudeau had to use the back entrance of 10 Downing St due to the protesters. pic.twitter.com/fBX0PWdGZY — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) March 7, 2022

While it appeared that Trudeau was headed back to the EU for more PR after his first successful glam tour, the world is done with his façade. Trudeau is persona non grata on the international stage.