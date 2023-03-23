Trudeau: Gov’t Must Censor Internet Because ‘Flat Earther’ Conspiracies ‘Cause Real Problems’

Governments around the world must censor the internet because conspiracy theories like the flat earth theory are actually “really dangerous” and “causing real problems” in society, according to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Trudeau, who is becoming increasingly desperate for legislation that will allow him to censor the internet in Canada, people with views not approved by the government must not be allowed to discuss these views with others.

🤬Trudeau Cites Flat Earthers' Disinformation as Reason to Regulate Canadians’ Internet. pic.twitter.com/5QyMrygYKf — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) March 23, 2023

Key political figures in Canada agree with Trudea and back his authoritarian plans. According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the NDP leader Jagmeet Singh doesn’t think the Trudeau’s plans to control the internet go far enough:

Twenty-five New Democrat MPs will pressure cabinet for legislation this year to regulate legal internet content, Party leader Jagmeet Singh said yesterday. Regulations should include censoring “misinformation,” he said.

“The Liberal government has not done the job of making sure platforms are following the rules around making sure hate and misinformation are not being spread,” Singh told reporters. “That puts the responsibility back on the government to do what it should be doing. We are going to continue to pressure the government to do this.”

“The government has a responsibility to play in making sure social media platforms are adhering to proper guidelines around misinformation, around hate, and why we have been saying for a long time the responsibility to keep people safe from misinformation and radicalization cannot rest in the hands of private companies,” said Singh. “It has to be the government taking responsibility.”